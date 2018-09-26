Mark Wilding
Mark Wilding was a senior reporter at Property Week from 2010-2011. As a freelancer, he covers culture, politics, and the built environment. You can see samples of his work at www.mwilding.co.uk or follow him on Twitter @mark_wilding.
- News
Hargreaves hired to boost Colliers International tenant rep business
BNP Paribas Real Estate’s Rob Hargreaves has joined Colliers International as a consultant in the firm’s retail division, charged with developing the firm’s London tenant representation business.
- News
‘Strategic idea hoppers’ will shape Knight Frank’s future
Knight Frank has announced the creation of eight new internal boards to help shape the company’s direction.
- News
Plans approved for next phase of International Quarter London
The London Legacy Development Corporation has approved plans for a 350,000 sq ft office building at International Quarter London (IQL) in east London.
- News
Henley reveals management reshuffle
Private equity investor Henley has appointed Stuart Savidge as its new managing director of funds management as part of a series of senior management changes.
- News
Kexgill secures loan for Hull student scheme
OakNorth has provided a £12.7m loan package to student accommodation provider Kexgill for a development at the University of Hull.
- Online
Dachser strikes deal to stay at Brackmills
Cabot Properties has secured a letting to logistics firm Dachser at its newly completed warehouse on the Brackmills Industrial Estate in Northampton.
- Online
Murex opts for Freedom in Paris
AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets has pre-let the entirety of its Freedom office building in Paris to fintech firm Murex.
- Online
CBRE hires PRS debt specialist
Chiara Zuccon has been appointed as a senior director at CBRE, leading on debt origination for development and residential investment.
- Online
Regus takes CLS's One Elmfield Park
One Elmfield Park in Bromley has been let by landlord CLS to serviced office provider Regus.
- News
Edinburgh’s Capital Square signs up Pinsent Masons
Pinsent Masons has signed up to take space at the Capital Square office development currently under development in Edinburgh.
- News
Former Tory treasurer backs flat-pack homes
Lord Stanley Fink has bet big on the future of off-site construction with a £3m investment in turnkey homes specialist Project Etopia.
- News
HMRC takes space with MEPC in Leeds
MEPC has secured a letting to HMRC on more than 60,000 sq ft of space at 3 Wellington Place in Leeds, one of a trio of lettings at the recently completed office building.
- News
Investors commit €750m to Tishman Speyer European fund
Tishman Speyer has secured €750m (£671m) in equity commitments for its European Real Estate Venture VIII.
- News
Two lettings at Walnuts Shopping Centre
Easy Coffee and 9Round have signed leases at Patrizia’s Walnuts Shopping Centre in Orpington.
- News
Octopus Property funds Chiswick housing scheme
Specialist lender Octopus Property has provided Saudi Arabian investor Snabil with a £12.7m senior facility to fund the acquisition of a residential development site in west London.
- News
South Street submits plans for east London office scheme
South Street Asset Management has submitted plans for a Foster + Partners-designed office building in east London.
- News
Summit called to discuss retail property challenges
Chief executives from some of the UK’s largest landlords and retailers are to meet to discuss joint efforts to tackle the challenges facing the retail property sector.
- News
AB InBev House changes hands for £16.9m
Mayfair Capital has bought an office building in Woking for £16.9m, reflecting a net initial yield of 7.6%.
- News
Clipper Logistics signs lease at Alchemi
Legal & General has let the entirety of the Alchemi warehouse in the East Midlands on behalf of its Industrial Property Investment Fund.
- News
York Capital puts Wilton Shopping Centre up for sale
Cork’s second-largest shopping centre has been put on the market by owner York Capital for offers in excess of €86m (£77m).