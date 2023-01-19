Susan Freeman
Susan Freeman is partner at Mishcon de Reya and is in the Work.Life advisory group
Saluting those ahead of their time
The new year brought sad news of the passing of property icon Godfrey Bradman, best known for his 1980s partnership with Sir Stuart Lipton’s Stanhope to develop the City of London’s Broadgate scheme, which then prime minister Margaret Thatcher described at the launch as the “largest development in the City ...
London streets to feel the freeze
As a Londoner concerned for the future of our wonderful city, I leapt at the chance to interview local government expert Professor Tony Travers for my podcast.
Snapshot of a new office normal
During lockdown, we endlessly debated how the pandemic would affect office working, but were we on the right track?
Metaverse wave driven by crypto tech
The much-hyped metaverse isn’t new. The term was coined in 1992 and the first virtual world, ‘Second Life’, launched two decades ago. First-mover advantage is not a great advantage if you strike too early.
The 15-minute city in action, high density and café street life, La Samaritaine renovation, support for independent retailers and artisans, why London needs tax free shopping
Having written my London lockdown chronicles over a period of 18 months, I wanted to add an addendum. After the restrictions of the pandemic, I was overjoyed to have the opportunity to travel to Paris for the first time in a few years.
Propertyshe Perspectives: Human skills key to hybrid working, balancing needs of clients and workforce, the art of dealmaking, Shaftesbury’s Least proptech landmark, Mishcon achieves B Corp status
With the gradual return to the office, we will find out soon enough how well our businesses can adapt to hybrid working.
Propertyshe Perspectives: Pocket solution to the housing crisis, Common co-living comes to the UK, Sook retail by the hour, the rights of crustaceans, Cult of We trailer
We talk a lot about how to solve the housing crisis but seem to make little progress. It is therefore good to see property industry veteran, Marc Vlessing, CEO of innovative developer Pocket Living, come up with some practical suggestions.
Propertyshe Perspectives: Emerging from lockdown with the Property Week Editor’s lunch, the importance of networking, La Samaritaine department store reopens, remembering the late Geoffrey Wilson
This week was something of a landmark as I attended my first real estate event, following a drought of some 15 months.
Propertyshe Perspectives: Grosvenor’s new type of landlord and tenant relationship, a customer-centric future for the workplace, Etsy buys Depop, coalition demands Better Business Act
Although there was disappointing news this week with Portugal going onto the amber travel list, it is so reassuring to see London coming back to life.
Propertyshe Perspectives: Equiem to deliver Kings Cross app, the tech future of hybrid meetings, Gorillas changing the way ‘you do groceries’, podcast with Cushman & Wakefield’s George Roberts
The great British commute is now being named by many as a key deterrent to returning to the office.
Propertyshe Perspectives: The future of hybrid working, Common to bring their co-living concept to the UK, PERE Global Summit tech panel, immersive Monopoly, IPSX finally launches
Boris Johnson has signalled that the current work from home guidance for England is to be lifted next month, if Covid-19 cases continue to drop, raising the prospect of an imminent return to pre-pandemic workplaces.
Will zoom have a role post lockdown, the challenges of valuing flex workspace, The Climate Crisis Challenge shortlisted, carbon reduction, interview with L&Q’s Fiona Fletcher-Smith
Hopefully, we will continue to integrate zoom and other platforms into our events post lockdown as they have enabled some international panels that wouldn’t otherwise be possible or viable.
Propertyshe Perspectives: FORE Partnership and being a B Corp, ARC Club’s flex with a social purpose, Listed retail needs more women at the top, Winbanks’ role at the Office for Investment
This last week will have been etched in the memory of many of us by the funeral of HRH Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.
Propertyshe Perspectives: New businesses Patch and Compton are born, ULI New York Tech Council and an intro to Flexe and logistics as a service, HRH Prince Philip remembered
As we move out of lockdown and are finally able to eat and drink outdoors again at restaurants, bars and cafes, it’s good to see that hundreds of alfresco seats are being made available across London.
Local councils to go physical again, podcast with Manhattan Loft’s iconic Harry Handelsman, the BTR story and Darryl Flay and Martin Bellinger’s new venture, the END and Popeyes
Last week I wrote about WeWork the documentary, due to be streamed shortly. Just in time for the launch, WeWork has agreed to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a deal that values the company at $9 billion. It is just two years since WeWork’s failed IPO ...
Propertyshe Perspectives: Missing MIPIM this week, WeWork the film, the 15 minute city comes to Ipswich, IKEA assembles a city, World Happiness Report rankings 2021
As we inch towards our release from lockdown, it seems that our beleaguered hospitality sector is going to benefit from the huge pent up demand, with hotels and restaurants reporting that they have been inundated with bookings.
Propertyshe Perspectives: Light tech and wellbeing, repurposing when ‘the bones’ of the building are right, M&S Marble Arch demolition, alternatives to retail & cooking for Fido
Last week I wrote about the rate of progress in drone and electric aviation technology. It seems that autonomous ships are also on the horizon.
Propertyshe Perspectives: Budget disappoints on sustainability, drones podcast with Skyports’ Duncan Walker, retail predictions, Amazon Fresh, decoding talent wars and virtual walks with ‘Petflix’
A recurring theme of my weekly Covid-19 chronicles has been the way that fact has become progressively stranger than fiction as the last year has worn on.
Propertyshe Perspectives: How to be a B Corp, BIDs and the stewardship of London, the return to the workplace, CBRE and Industrious, London has become a boomtown for rats
As Covid-19 began to take hold a year ago, there were concerns that the ESG agenda would be relegated to the back burner as we focused on dealing with the effects of the pandemic.
Propertyshe Perspectives: Podcast with retail guru Chelsfield’s Rebeca Guzman Vidal, examples of experiential retail, Stockton-on-Tees plans to demolish shopping centre
As someone who regards shopping as a leisure activity, I found it fascinating to interview retail guru Rebeca Guzman Vidal, Chelsfield Group Head of #Retail for my podcast at a time when, as she says, ‘everything in retail has changed’.