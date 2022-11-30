Manish Chande
Manish Chande is senior partner at Clearbell Capital
Adaptable investors will succeed
The early 1970s recession, early 1980s recession, early 1990s recession, early 2000s recession, 2007-08 financial crash and recent Covid-19 pandemic… Over the course of my career, I have seen it all. Being inextricably linked to the economy, the property market will naturally face highs and lows.
Focusing on fundamentals is vital
That the current environment is challenging is self-evident. The impacts of supply chain disruption, labour shortages and the rising cost of raw materials and energy have combined to deliver the highest rate of inflation for 40 years.
The shackles are off for UK property
After the turbulence of the past two years, there is increasing optimism about the prospects for UK real estate in 2022. With high vaccination rates, lockdown restrictions easing and much of the workforce returning to work, the light at the end of the tunnel appears to be ever closer.
Tech to drive workspace demand
Since the start of the pandemic, there has been fierce debate about the future of workspaces.
Reasons for investors to be cheerful about the UK
This year did not start as well as many had hoped, but there are still reasons for investors to be cheerful about the UK market.
Covid-19 magnifies sector trends
Property investors are currently rightly focusing on mitigating the negative impacts of coronavirus.
Investors flock to alternatives
Political and economic uncertainty is driving investors to reconsider their investment portfolios and driving them towards alternatives more than ever.
No need to be spooked by Brexit
Amid all the Brexit anxiety, overseas investor sentiment has cooled towards UK property. Undoubtedly some investors are keeping their powder dry before making significant commitments to the UK. While uncertainty persists, this is likely to remain the case.
Alternatives join the mainstream
Late-cycle market conditions and uncertainty in the face of Brexit are driving more institutions to reconsider their investment options. For real estate investors, this is compounded by the headwinds faced by specific sectors, such as the well-publicised plight of high street retail.
2019 forecast: Manish Chande (Clearbell)
”Once Brexit is behind us, I hope we can return to the fundamentals of focusing on the UK economy”
UK is still a land of opportunity for property investors
Despite UK economic fundamentals remaining fairly stable, a number of problem children are casting a shadow over the UK.
Brexit is having a 'reverse ripple effect' on the capital
Brexit was heralded as a potential disaster by many in property when the EU referendum vote first became clear.
When it comes to workspaces, the future's flexible
Chaos theory states that “something as small as the flutter of a butterfly’s wing can ultimately cause a typhoon half way around the world”. Less dramatically put, one cause can have many effects.
Listen to your tenants' demands – they are clients too
The tenant-landlord relationship tends to be a cyclical one, with power shifting from one to the other dependent on whose hands the market outlook plays into.
Mixed uses are often better than one
Mixed-use schemes are becoming increasingly popular among consumers, employees, employers and tenants alike. Just this month we’ve heard of new mixed-use schemes in the pipeline across Watford, Birmingham, Cardiff and Swansea.
The Midlands is no longer the UK's best-kept secret
Whether it’s due to the enduring cachet of brands such as Jaguar Land Rover or the flair of new entrant Wasps Rugby Club, there is a palpable buzz in the Midlands.
It’s not all about London commercial property – other regions and sectors present opportunities
As the post-Brexit vote dust begins to settle, initial concerns about the impact on UK real estate are softening and we have a clearer sense of the potential for investors in UK property, although the unexpected election of Donald Trump as US president may have muddied the waters a little.
The ‘knowns’ and ‘known unknowns’ post Brexit vote
On the day the UK voted to leave the EU, I reiterated the view I have held all along: that the UK will remain attractive to real estate investors in the long term, regardless of EU membership.
Now is the time for investors to consider a northern opportunity
Some would argue the phrase ‘northern powerhouse’ has started to lose credibility, with many in the north sneering at the term or seeing the plan as ineffectual and irrelevant to their day-to-day lives.
Investor appetite remains strong amid global uncertainty
The commercial market experienced strong transaction volumes last year against what remains a generally benign economic environment, but it has not been hard to detect a growing sense of caution in recent months.