John Webber
John Webber, head of business rates, Colliers International
- Professional
Scary silence on business rates
The chancellor’s not-so-mini Budget was full of soundbite tax-cutting announcements. But when it came to business rates, they hardly got a mention. This is exceedingly worrying.
- Professional
Could online tax save the high street?
The government’s current consultation (due to close on 20 May) on the benefits of an online sales tax to relieve pressure on business rates arose following calls from the retail and rating industry for a fairer tax system.
- Online
VOA should give hospitality sector some slack
At a time when the hotel, hospitality and pub industries are trying to get back on their feet following the onslaught of Covid-19 and lockdowns, it is desperately disappointing to see the government’s Valuation Office Agency (VOA) stepping up aggressive demands.
- Online
Reform of business rates relief must not be delayed any longer
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has alluded that he might not give a comprehensive response to the consultation on business rates reform when he gives his Budget next Wednesday, but might “tinker with the system” – on the grounds that he has not yet had time to give the question proper consideration.
- Insight
Business rates: a plea to Michael Gove
Editor: When Michael Gove acknowledged his new position as secretary of state for levelling up, he vowed his “relentless focus will be on delivering for… undervalued communities across the UK” (‘Michael Gove appointed housing secretary’).
- Professional
How can the industry best protect businesses from rogue agents?
The number of rogue ratings surveyors is on the rise. This is not a new problem. For years, businesses have been prey to cowboy elements in the industry who claim they can achieve massive business rates reductions, demand fees upfront and then often disappear without trace.
- Insight
We need a business rates reform now
Editor: Tax Day was sadly a Groundhog Day in terms of business rates reform. Delaying the government’s consultation on reform until autumn 2021, the fourth delay in a year, had been disappointing, but everyone hoped Tax Day (23 March) would provide some new insights.
- Professional
How can the outdated business rates system best be reformed?
Before the chancellor announced his new Budget, he warned he was kicking business rates reform yet again into the long grass, postponing his response to the consultation over reform until autumn – the fourth delay in a year.
- Professional
What should the government do to reform the business rates system?
No tax should be so high that it directly impacts companies’ decisions as to whether they open or close their bricks-and-mortar estate.
- Online
Why we need to help those small business in serviced offices that are falling through the cracks of the Covid-19 Grant Scheme
When on March 24th, 2020 the Government announced its support for small businesses and introduced a Covid-19 grant scheme “to cover fixed costs”, it could have chosen several criteria for eligibility, such as size of company turnover or having less than 5 employees.
- Insight
Retail CVAs could limit local funding
Editor: Now that Debenhams’ CVA plans have been approved by its creditors, the struggling retailer will eventually be able to close a third of its 166 UK stores to continue trading.
- Insight
Retailers need business rates reform
The admission this week by Marks & Spencer’s bosses that there will be further store closures, on top of the 100 M&S stores already planned to face the axe by 2022, comes as no surprise.
- Insight
2019 forecast: John Webber (Colliers International)
”At the very least, the government should heed calls for business rates reform and create a fairer tax”
- Professional
Five things to look out for with business rates in 2019
2018 was certainly a tumultuous year as far as business rates was concerned with the impact of the 2017 revaluation hitting home.
- Professional
Online sales tax could be a lose-lose for all retailers
The call by Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis for the Chancellor to introduce a 2% levy on goods sold via the internet illustrates the anguish experienced by many high street retailers operating from physical stores.
- Insight
Business rate rises hitting London nightlife too
Kensington Roof Gardens hit the news last week when it announced it was closing its doors after 35 years of trading. But it won’t be the only top night spot in the capital to find crippling business rates bills are making operating costs totally untenable.
- Online
Inflation rise could further 'burn' the High Street
New inflation figures of 3.9 % are creating yet another punitive business rate hit on UK businesses, potentially adding over £1bn to the troubling rates bill which Jerry Schruder highlighted in last week’s issue.
- Insight
What can the UK government learn from Scottish response on business rates?
Well what a difference a border makes. Less than three weeks from the time the Barclay Review made its recommendations on business rates, the Scottish Minister stood up in the Scottish Parliament and agreed to try and implement most of them.
- Professional
Supreme Court’s Mazars’ Ruling has made a bad situation even worse
Hands up if you know your company’s business rates are about to rise, and your chances to appeal are going to fall. Is this part of the 2017 revaluation? No, this is on top of any increase because of that. The UK Supreme Court has made a ruling that overturns ...
- Professional
Professional opinion: Rating List postponement deepens gap between retail’s rich and poor
At Colliers International, we recently released our Midsummer Retail Report (MSRR); a leading industry indicator of changes in rental values of prime High Street retail rents.